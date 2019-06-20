Watch: ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ Presents Deep Dive into Hunter Biden’s Ukraine, China Dealings

Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” ABC’s chief national correspondent Tom Llamas laid out some of the issues concerning some of former Vice President Joe Biden son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, which appear to have coincided with certain events during the elder Biden’s term as VP.

Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, refused to answer questions about that topic when confronted on camera.

The report focuses on China and Ukraine, two places where the then-vice president was conducting diplomatic work, and the younger Biden.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor