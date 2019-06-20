Whoopi Goldberg Criticizes McConnell for Obstructing Obama: ‘Maybe You Should Pay Reparations for That’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) should pay reparations for attempting to make former President Barack Obama one-term president.

Goldberg said, “Can I point something out? You know, Mitch, you said that you would make him a one-term president. And you did everything you could to not help him in the first four years. Maybe you should pay reparations for that.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I hope people will read this bill, HR 40 because the bill is not actually asking for outright reparations, cash reparations. That’s a very, very small portion of it. It’s asking for a combination of things, but what the bill is about is just a study of the issue. Just a study. It calls for a commission to study the reparations issue. So what I am shocked at is all the backlash to a study.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Because they know it’s a slippery slope, that’s why.”

