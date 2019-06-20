Whoopi Goldberg Defends Biden: ‘You Can’t Call the Dude a Racist’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended former Vice President Joe Biden on his comments about working with segregationists.

Goldberg said, “I grew up during the ’60s, late ’50s, ’60s and people like Robert Byrd were my senators, and Richard Russell, Strom Thurmond, William Fulbright, Sam Ervin a lot of these guys voted no on the Civil Rights Act. Some of them were former Klansmen. This is the world as it was. This is the world as it was. That’s why LBJ had to beat up people to get them to notice us enough to give us the right to vote, OK?”

She continued, “You have to work with people you don’t like, and if you are in an entire environment where there is lots of different people that you don’t like, you have to figure out what to do. Listen, beat him, beat Biden in the debates, you know? If you can beat him, beat him. Don’t try to make him out a racist. You don’t like some of the stuff he has done? Say that, but you can’t call the dude a racist. He sat for eight years with a black guy. Did he have a noose in the background? Come on! There are real racists out there. There are real racist out there. Nobody who’s running has a perfect record. There’s something to find on everybody.”

