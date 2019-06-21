Buttigieg: Trump ‘Has Trouble Making Decisions and Is Relatively Easy to Manipulate’

2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg on tensions with Iran: “We are in an extremely dangerous moment. The president of the United States has trouble making decisions and is relatively easy to manipulate.” https://t.co/hnDW1tNLKi pic.twitter.com/XhC9jHZWal

On Friday, 2020 presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) discussed the situation with Iran and said President Trump “has trouble making decisions and is relatively easy to manipulate.”

Buttigieg said, “Right now, we are in an extremely dangerous moment. The president of the United States has trouble making decisions and is relatively easy to manipulate. The Congress of the United States has expressed relatively little interest, until recently, in its own legal war powers. The position of secretary of Defense of the United States is vacant. Iran is seeking to exploit all of these dynamics, and we are isolated from our allies. This is exactly the kind of recipe that could lead to an escalation and a confrontation that would, in the end, be outside of the control of both U.S. and Iranian leaders, which is exactly what we’ve got to prevent.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett