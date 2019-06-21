Eleanor Clift: Trump’s ICE Roundups Inflicting ‘Terrorism’ on Immigrant Communities

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Daily Beast political reporter Eleanor Clift said the Trump administration’s ICE campaign to conduct mass arrests and deportation was inflicting “terrorism on communities.”

Earlier in the week, Trump tweeted his intentions.

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Today the president ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to round up undocumented migrant families in 10 major U.S. cities beginning on Sunday.

Clift said, “Every president inherits the problems left over from the previous administration and this president has taken these kinds of chronic problems at the southern border with, with Iran, and he’s made them worse. The numbers are up of people trying to come into this country. The cruelty is up. President Obama, yes, he targeted people who had felonies. He didn’t go after hard working families and try to break them. What this administration is putting out today, ordering round-ups can of thousands of people, is chilling. It’s inflicting its terrorism on communities.”

Melber said, “That’s a strong word. You view it that way?”

Clift said, “Terror is when you create fear among people. I think it’s an appropriate use of the word. I think you’re going to see law enforcement not necessarily just line up with the president on this, that there is no such thing as an official sanctuary city. But there are law enforcement people everywhere who regard the immigrants in their midst as people they want to protect. So there could be some clashes here. I just don’t. We’re in a country where you’re rounding up people. The language is chilling. And he’s doing it because he won the election that way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN