Fox News Channel’s Wallace: Trump’s Story About Iran Strike ‘Doesn’t Hold Together’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Shepard Smith Reporting,” Chris Wallace, anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” said President Donald Trump’s story on why he called off a military strike against Iran, didn’t “hold together.”

Wallace called into question of Trump’s tweets.

….On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Wallace said, “I talked to a former top national security official in an earlier Republican administration who says this just doesn’t add up.”

He continued, “The president would have been fully briefed by the generals as to, if you hit target A, here are the dangers, or here is the possible collateral damage. So the idea that the president, ten minutes before the actual go — and again, The New York Times is reporting that the ships were in place, that the warplanes were in the air — that ten minutes before you’re learning for the first time that there were going to be 150 casualties, seems pretty unlikely and certainly not the way it’s been done in the past.”

Smith said, “The explanation — as you said — just doesn’t make sense.”

Wallace said, “It doesn’t hold together. The timeline for when he learned information and when he decided to act doesn’t make a lot of sense. In a sense, maybe that’s the biggest problem. You can argue if you don’t want to strike, don’t strike. If you want to strike, do strike. But don’t send mixed messages that confuse not only your enemies but even your allies and people here in this country, as to what you’re going to do.”

Smith said, “And then tweet out your whole thought process of American foreign policy and intervention.”

