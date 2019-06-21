Gaetz: ‘The Middle East Is 3.5% of Global GDP and We Are Just Obsessed with This Area of the World’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” fill-in host Sandra Smith asked Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to weigh in on the potential of a response to a downed U.S. unmanned drone in international airspace as a result of an Iranian attack.

Gaetz dismissed the notion of a “war” over the drone and questioned the wisdom of a foreign policy focused on the Middle East.

“We do not need to go to war with Iran over an unmanned drone until we have more information,” he said. “You saw the president’s statements about this being potentially a mistake and accident. I know Iran has claimed credit for this and so it’s troubling. But I am done with this endless unconstitutional regime changed wars in the Middle East. I mean, the Middle East is 3.5 percent of global GDP, and we are just obsessed with this area of the world.”

