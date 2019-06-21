GOP Rep. Liz Cheney: Trump’s U-Turn on Iran a Troubling Parallel to Obama’s Red Line

During an appearance on Friday’s “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) sounded off on the rising tensions with Iran after the country shot down a U.S. drone in international waters.

President Donald Trump initially warned that America would not stand for such action by Iran, but he later reportedly canceled military action.

Cheney likened Trump’s walk back to former President Barack Obama’s red line with Syria that was never enforced, saying inaction against Iran is “very dangerous.”

“We simply can’t allow America’s adversaries to think that they can shoot down a U.S. military drone with impunity or with the consequence as we’re seeing in reports being that the United States responds by pleading for talks,” Cheney told host Hugh Hewitt. “It’s crucially important that the Iranians recognize that this kind of behavior is not something that’ll be tolerated. I would also point out that our other adversaries around the world are watching.”

“The failure to respond to this kind of direct provocation that we’ve seen now from the Iranians, in particular over the last several weeks, could in fact be a very serious mistake,” she warned.

