John Lewis: I Don’t Think Biden’s Remarks Are Offensive

VIDEO: Rep. John Lewis with a powerful defense of @JoeBiden : "I don't think the remarks are offensive. During the height of the civil rights movement we worked with people and got to know people that were members of the klan...We never gave up on our fellow human being..." pic.twitter.com/NvkmurjsBG

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Representative John Lewis (D-GA) stated that he doesn’t think 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments about working with segregationist senators are offensive.

Lewis said, “I don’t think the remarks are offensive. During the height of the civil rights movement, we worked with people, and got to know people that were members of the Klan, people who opposed us, even people who beat us, arrested us, and jailed us. We never gave up on our fellow human beings. And I will not give up on any human being.”

