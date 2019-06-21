Maher: ‘Hard to Win the Election’ If You ‘Run a Campaign Based on Reparations and Concentration Camps’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher weighed in on Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) statement that the U.S. is running concentration camps on the border by saying if you “run a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps…then it’s going to be very hard to win the election.”

Maher said, “Now, they’re horrible places, I think we all agree it’s just beyond the pale that America would do this to people, and concentration camps, maybe they fit that definition technically. But there are certain words that we just associate with something truly at the ultimate end of horrendous. Holocaust just means a big fire, but we don’t use the word, hey, let’s go have a holocaust, I’ll bring the wieners.”

Maher later added, “[I]f you want to run a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps, if that’s what — then it’s going to be very hard to win the election. I’m not saying you can’t do it, but it would be very hard to argue that this is helping.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett