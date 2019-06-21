Scarborough: Trump Loves to Bully, Insult Adversaries and then Pull Back

Friday during a discussion on the escalating tensions with Iran, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said he has noticed a “definite trend is emerging” in how President Donald Trump deals with adversaries.

According to Scarborough, Trump in dealing with North Korea and now Iran tends to insult and bully, only to eventually pull back and not follow through on his threats.

“I actually do think that a very definite trend is emerging,” Scarborough said. “We’ve been talking about it for some time and also talking about the limits of Donald Trump’s approach, which is to threaten, to bully, to insult and then to pull back. He, of course, did it most famously in North Korea, where he bullied, he attacked, he called him Rocketman, he insulted him and now he’s been apologizing for missile tests and other acts that any other president would have criticized. That is what we’ve been asking here about Iran. This is a president who loves to insult, he loves to bully, he loves to threaten, but what happens when our adversaries understand that he’s never going to follow through?”

He continued, “And by the way, I don’t think we should actually bomb Iran, unless Britain, France, Germany and all of our other allies are shoulder to shoulder and say, ‘We need to go in.’ So, I’m not here advocating that — I mean, I’m glad Donald Trump stopped this operation at the last moment. And anybody who thinks that we need to start blowing up things in Iran without having the world by our side are fools [sic]. But anyway, to me, Gene, I’m just curious whether you see there does seem to be a pattern emerging here where the president threatens and then pulls back.”

