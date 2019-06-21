Trump: ‘I Think I Win the Election Easier’ if There’s Impeachment Push

During a portion of an interview set to air on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Trump said he thinks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been reluctant to pursue impeachment because pursuing impeachment will make it easier for Trump to win re-election in the 2020 election.

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Why do you think Nancy Pelosi has held off her impeachment caucus?”

Trump responded, “Because I think she feels that I will win much easier.”

He added, “I think I win the election easier, but I’m not sure that I like having it.”

