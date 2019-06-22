Biden: Trump’s Account of Iran Strike Decision ‘Simply Not Possible’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden questioned President Trump’s account of the decision to not strike Iran by saying that the military doesn’t work that way.

Biden said, “If, in fact, the military did not brief him…[on] what was happening, I just don’t believe it. The military doesn’t do that. They sit down and say, Mr. President, do you want us to do A? … This is the consequence. Your decision, Mr. President. We recommend or not. But the idea that they would say to him when he said, go ahead and bomb and take out whatever they were going to take out and not tell him what the consequences would be, not possible. Simply not possible. The military does not function that way, whether or not there is a secretary of Defense.”

