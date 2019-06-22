Brooks: Biden ‘Was Tone-Deaf’ – But You Have to Work with People in Congress

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments about working with segregationist senators were “tone-deaf on that,” but that members of Congress have to work with each other to get things done.

Brooks stated that Biden “was tone-deaf on that, and just mentioning segregation.”

He added, “I do think this attitude that morality is about canceling other people, banning speakers, shutting people down, calling them out, telling them, well, you’re expunged from society, that instinct, to me, is generally — is a dangerous instinct, even if I get in private life, that I don’t want to talk to a person who’s an out-and-out racist. … In Congress, it’s a little different. … In Congress, you’re trying to get something done. It’s not about your own personal virtue. It’s about what you can do for America.”

