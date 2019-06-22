Brooks: ‘I’m Glad’ Trump Called Off Iran Strike – Not Clear How Trump Views Iranian Regime

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he’s “glad” President Trump called off strikes on Iran and said that it’s unclear how Donald Trump views the Iranian regime.

Brooks began by saying, “Well, first, I’m glad he reversed course. It does seem disproportionate to me.”

He added, “I don’t know Donald Trump’s theory of the Iranian regime. … You need to — in order to know how to react, you’ve got to know how they’ll react, and you have to have some theory of what they’re thinking. And a normal president would give an Oval Office address and tell us, but we don’t really have that. So…I don’t know what the proper deterrence is. Because I don’t know what will deter or what their goals are.”

