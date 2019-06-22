GOP Rep. Rogers: Jon Stewart Was ‘Showboating’ During 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Hearing

In a wide-ranging interview with C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers,” Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) questioned some of the theatrics on display from comedian and former “Daily Show” anchor Jon Stewart during a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties.

“As I sit here today, I can’t help but think what an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting health care and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to — behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress,” Stewart said in admonishing Congress during an appearance that earned him accolades from the media.

Rogers noted the hearing was a subcommittee hearing and not a full committee and said he thought that Stewart was aware of that but chose to make an issue of it, nonetheless.

“I think Jon Stewart was doing a little showboating,” Rogers said. “You know, one of the things I found disappointing in him was he was testifying before a subcommittee in a full committee chamber and made a big issue about all the empty chairs and members not caring when it was only two members of the subcommittee that weren’t present. And I think he knew that. I think he was just showboating.”

Rogers predicted funding for September 11 first responders would be reauthorized before funds ran out.

“The fact is, I do think this is going to be reauthorized, and I think it will be reauthorized by the end of the year,” he added. “He may want it to happen sooner than that, but this is the legislative arena, and we have our own timetables of getting things done. We’re not going to run out of money before the end of the year, and I think this is going to be fine.”

