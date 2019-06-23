Cory Booker: Trump Cannot Take Military Action on Iran Without Coming to Congress

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump could not take military action against Iran “without coming to Congress.”

When asked about Trump canceling a military strike on Iran, Booker said, “I think there’s a bipartisan group of senators who spoke clearly saying this president cannot take military action without coming to Congress. The 2001 for military force does not cover a military strike against Iran. The Constitution speaks very clearly on this, that he needs to come to Congress before he engages in military action that, again, could have us tumbling towards chaos and war in that region.”

