Harris: ‘Folks Are Woke’ as Result of Trump’s Election

While speaking Saturday at the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention with MSNBC “AM Joy” host Joy Reid, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) voiced her optimism for Democratic turnout in the 2020 presidential election.

Harris declared that “folks are woke” following President Donald Trump’s election, predicting that if people are “active” then the Democrats will win.

“Folks are woke,” Harris told Reid. “Woke up after November 2016 and — realized this is the most important point — realized you cannot sit back and count on other people to do the right thing for you. If we are active, we win.”

