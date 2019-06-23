Kamala Harris: Trump Created Iran Crisis with ‘Ego’ and ‘Gamesmanship’

Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) accuses President Donald Trump of creating the crisis with Iran with “ego” and engaging in gamesmanship.

Partial transcript as follows:

HARRIS: I don’t believe that anyone should receive credit for a crisis of their own making. And, there is no question in my mind that the current occupant of the White House, President Trump, put in place a series of events that led to that event.

O’KEEFE: How would a President Harris fix the problem?

HARRIS: Well frankly, I believe that we need to get back into the Iran nuclear deal. I- I- I would- I would strengthen it. I would include ballistic- ballistic missile testing. I think that we can strengthen what we do in terms of monitoring and verification, of progress. But there’s no question that a lot of negotiation with a great deal of depth took place over a long period of time to reach that agreement, and it was it was an agreement that was being complied with by all parties.

O’KEEFE: Where do you rank Iran in terms of threats to the United States?

HARRIS: I am on the Senate Intelligence Committee. On a very consistent basis, I receive classified briefings about the threats to our nation’s security. And on the list of potential threats, especially in terms of nuclear threat, North Korea is of course on that list, and Iran is on that list and there are others. But we have to conduct ourselves in a way that we are smart about what we do to have one and one goal only, which is ensuring that our nation is secure. And it cannot be the goal to- to express one’s ego and to engage in gamesmanship without much serious regard to the consequence, and I think that’s what we’ve seen in this president.