Peggy Noonan: Trump’s Nonstop ‘Harum-Scarum’ Is ‘Exhausting’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan said President Donald Trump’s style of “harum-scarum” was exhausting the America people.

Noonan said, “Do you remember on the Ed Sullivan show when we were little children? There was a guy who came and balanced plates. There would be a stick, put a plate up, get it going, get another and then he would run back and forth just trying to keep them all up. Balancing plates is part of the tone of this administration and of this president.”

She continued, “Look, it’s nonstop harum-scarum. Even something in the past that might have been as cleanly, logically handled as the Iran thing became non-stop harum-scarum. It has this meaning. No, it has this meaning. I did it for this reason. He’s exhausting. I think a threat for the president is that he tends to exhaust not into submission but into ultimate aversion. Many people in the middle who would like to be sympathetic towards him but just think, ‘Oh, my goodness, this is too much.'”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN