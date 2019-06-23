Schiff on Impeachment: ‘At This Point, I’m Not Prepared to Recommend It’

Despite many Democrats calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has backed away from that stance, saying Sunday he is “not prepared to recommend it” at this time.

Schiff, who has previously claimed to have “ample evidence” of collusion between Trump and the Russians in 2016, said he “does not know the answer” to whether or not he agrees that Trump will be impeached.

“We may get there,” Schiff told Jake Tapper, host of CNN’s “State of the Union.” “What would get me to that point is if we get to a final court decision compelling the administration to provide testimony and documents and they still refuse, then I think we are in a full-blown constitutional crisis that would compel that kind of remedy.”

“[A]t this point, I’m not prepared to recommend it,” he added.

