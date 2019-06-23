Trump: I’m ‘Not’ Prepared to Lose 2020; There Was Voter Fraud in 2016

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump said he was not prepared to lose the 2020 presidential election.

When Chuck Todd asked the president if he was prepared to lose the election, Trump said, “Probably not. Probably not. It would be much better. It would be much better if I said, ‘Yeah.’ It would be much easier for me to say, ‘Oh, yes.’ No, I’m probably not too prepared to lose. I don’t like losing. I haven’t lost very much in my life.”

Todd asked, “You didn’t like the fact you lost the popular vote. That bothered you, didn’t you?”

Trump said, “I’ll say something that, again, is controversial. There were a lot of votes cast that I don’t believe. I look at California —”

Todd interrupted, “Mr. President.”

Trump shot back, “Excuse me. Take a look at Judicial Watch. Take a look at their settlement. California admitted to a million votes.”

Todd said, “What are you talking about?”

Trump said, “Judicial Watch made a settlement. There was much illegal voting.”

