Trump: My One ‘Do-Over’ Would be Jeff Sessions

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump said given another chance he would not appoint former Sen. Jeff Sessions (D-AL) as attorney general.

Host Chuck Todd asked, “If you could have one do-over as president, what would it be?”

Trump replied, “It would be personnel.”

He continued, “I would say if I had one do-over, it would be, I would not have appointed Jeff Sessions to be attorney general. That would be my one.”

Sessions’ recusal in the 2016 Russian interference probe led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

