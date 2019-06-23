Trump: No Preconditions on Talks with Iran

WATCH: President Trump tells Chuck Todd that he wants to talk with Iran with “no pre-conditions.” #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/rahOnNk4I6

Sunday on NBC’s on “Meet the Press,” President Donald Trump said his administration would speak with Iranian officials without preconditions.

Trump said, “I’m not looking for war, and if there is, it’ll be obliteration like you’ve never seen before. But I’m not looking to do that. But you can’t have a nuclear weapon. You want to talk good.”

When host Chuck Todd asked if talks would include preconditions, Trump said, “Not as far as I’m concerned. No preconditions.”

