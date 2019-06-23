Watch: Jake Tapper Laughs at VP Pence During CNN Interview

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper laughed at Vice President Mike Pence during a contentious interview.

While asking about climate change Tapper pressed Pence on if it was “a threat to the United States?”

Pence said, “American has the cleanest air and water in the world.”

Tapper laughed while he said, “That is not true. We don’t have the cleanest air and water in the world. We don’t.”

