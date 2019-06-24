Conway: Dems ‘Want to Put a Big Roll of Masking Tape Over My Mouth’ Because I Helped Trump’s Election

Monday, President Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway commented on accusations that she violated the Hatch Act.

Trump has said he will not fire Conway, despite the Office of Special Counsel recommending she step down.

Conway defended herself on “Fox & Friends, saying she has not violated the Hatch Act and accusing Democrats of wanting “to put a big roll of masking tape over” her mouth to silence her because she helped get Trump elected.

“They want to silence me now … because they don’t know how to beat him at the ballot box,” Conway stated. “They were hoping that the other Office of Special Counsel would do the job.”

She added, “[E]ven if the Hatch Act applies, our position is I haven’t violated it.”

