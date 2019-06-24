Mo Brooks: Some Pushing U.S. to ‘Flex’ Military Muscle Don’t Seem to Care About Men, Women in Uniform

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN on Monday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) offered his thoughts on what might be behind the push for the United States to act militarily against Iran for alleged indiscretions. Those include disruptions of shipping traffic in the Persian Gulf and international airspace.

The Alabama Republican congressman said there were a “variety of political influences” behind that call to action, but said in some cases those making the call seemed to have little or no regard for those that would have to carry out the act.

“There are a variety of political influences in Washington, D.C. that love it when we flex American military muscle,” Brooks said. “And they don’t seem to care one twit about our men and women in uniform who are risking their lives and sometimes giving their lives. And too often, they don’t seem to care one twit about the long-term threat to the United States of America of these annual unsustainable deficits and the accumulated $22 trillion in debt that we have. We can try to get into the minds of these people. I can think of a variety of different motivations for them wanting us to bully people around no matter where it is, anywhere on earth. That’s not what I think is in the best interest of our country. And so, those folks — they can advocate it. My job up here is to rebut it to the extent I disagree.”

