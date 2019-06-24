MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Mocks Fox News’ Tucker Carlson: ‘Heavyweight Military Adviser’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace mocked Fox News Host Tucker Carlson for giving President Donald Trump foreign policy advice.

Wallace said, “After a weekend of misdirection and conflicting stories about Donald Trump’s on good/off again strike against Iran, including the revelation that Fox News Host Tucker Carlson has emerged as one of the president’s most influential military advisers, Donald Trump today announcing sanctions against Iran, a nation we’re on the brink of striking just last week before Trump abruptly pulled back. The problem for the Trump administration may turn out to be an emboldened Iran.”

Wallace said mockingly, “Tucker Carlson as a heavyweight military adviser.”

Panelist Charlie Sykes said, “What could possibly go wrong? Maybe we should just cut out the middleman and make Carlson the Secretary of Defense.”

Wallace shot back, “No joking.”

Sykes added, “I’m glad we’re not actually bombing, but when in fact we have the fate of the world turning on the whims of somebody as erratic as Donald Trump listening to talk show hosts, as a former talk show host I don’t mean that in disrespect, it’s a risky proposition.”

Analyst Jonathan Lemire said, “Both on air and in private phone calls Tucker Carlson advised against the strike. Sean Hannity was for military action. In this case the 8:00 hour at Fox News beat the 9:00 hour.”

