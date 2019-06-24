Pelosi on Delayed ICE Raids: I Told Trump ‘You’re Scaring the Children of America’

Monday during a conversation on immigration in Elmhurst, NY, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) discussed what she said when she telephoned President Donald Trump on Friday to request that he cancel the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

Pelosi said, “When I spoke to the president I said look I’m a mom. I have five kids, 9 grandchildren and children are scared. You’re scaring the children of America, not just in those families but their neighbors and their communities. You’re scaring the children.”

