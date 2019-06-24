Scarborough: Pence ‘Lying’ on Immigration — ‘Should Read the Gospels Again and See What Jesus Says’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough slammed Vice President Mike Pence for remarks he gave to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday’s “State of the Union” regarding illegal immigration and the alleged treatment of minors crossing illegally.

Scarborough called on Pence to “read the gospels again” and “see” what Jesus said about the treatment of children.

“Mike Pence is lying about children living in torturous positions right there,” he said. “Mike Pence who claims to be a devout Christian — I’m sure he is, but he uses it as a political badge of honor. Mike should read the gospels again and see what Jesus says about the treatment of little children. You can start at Luke 17:2. Something about no stones being hung around people’s neck. You have got to explain to us what does the administration think they are gaining by allowing children to walk around the lice and walk around without diapers and 8-year-olds having to take care of 2 or 3-year-olds?”

