Sharpton: ‘I Do Not Understand’ Why Biden Can’t Apologize for ‘Boy’ Comments and Move On

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network host Al Sharpton discussed an interview he had with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden after some of his racially insensitive comments came to light.

Sharpton was asked about Biden’s reluctance to apologize.

The “PoliticsNation” host said he failed to understand why Biden cannot just apologize for his comments and move on, given the vice chair of his campaign is “woke.”

“I don’t think it was a softball. I think I went right at telling him that they would not call me his son or boy, I don’t think his people think it was soft at all. I do not understand why he just can’t say, ‘This is what I was trying to say and therefore I apologize for the implication,’ and move on,” Sharpton stated.

He continued, “And I know that there are a lot of — the people around him, Cedric Richmond, who is former chair of the Black Caucus, who is younger than you, is one of his main guys. I think he’s the vice chair of his campaign. He certainly is conscious and woke. So I don’t know where he’s getting his counsel. I don’t know if it’s where … if he feels he starts apologizing for this, they’re going to make him apologize for 50 other things. I don’t understand it. I don’t agree with it. But I don’t think that Joe Biden has had a background that I can say in the last several years has not been consistent with a lot of the things I agree with. In the 90s, we fought over the crime bill, but I think that I have gotten to know him and I think that he speaks in a way that’s not really, really sensitive. But that he’s certainly a lot better than Donald Trump.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent