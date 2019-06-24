Trump: I Will Fill Any SCOTUS Vacancy That Arises Between Now and Election

. @HillTVLive 's @esaagar on Trump potentially filling SCOTUS vacancy between now and 2020 election: "But do you square that with Merrick Garland?" President Trump: "No, I have a lot of respect for Judge Garland, by the way. I have to tell you that." https://t.co/wsq2HOfMVw pic.twitter.com/36tssLQATm

During a portion of an interview with Hill.TV released on Monday, President Trump stated that if a Supreme Court vacancy opens up between now and 2020, he will nominate someone to fill the vacancy.

After Trump said he would “Absolutely” nominate someone to fill any vacancy that arises between now and 2020, Hill.TV host Saagar Enjeti asked, “But do you square that with Merrick Garland?”

Trump answered, “No. I have a lot of respect for Judge Garland, by the way. I have to tell you that.”

