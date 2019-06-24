Watch: Anderson Cooper Abruptly Goes to Commercial After Trump Accuser E. Jean Carroll Says ‘People Think of Rape as Being Sexy’

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused President Donald Trump of rape, had a curious exchange with host Anderson Cooper about her status as a “victim” and the definition of rape.

“Sexual violence is in every country in every strata of society, and I just feel that so many women are undergoing sexual violence,” Carroll explained. “Mine was short. I got out. I’m happy now. I’m moving on. And I think of all the women who are enduring constant sexual violence. So this one incident, this one, what, three minutes in this little dressing room, I just say it’s a fight. That way I’m not the victim, right? I’m not the victim.”

“You don’t feel like a victim?” Cooper replied.

“I was not thrown on the ground and ravished, which the word rape carries so many sexual connotations,” she said. “This was not sexual. It just – it hurt.”

“I think most people think of rape as a violent assault,” Cooper said.

“I think most people think of rape as being sexy – think of the fantasies,” she added.

