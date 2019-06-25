Annette Bening, John Lithgow, Kevin Kline and Star-Studded Cast Perform Live Reading of Mueller Report

Monday night celebrities including Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill, performed a live reading of passages from the Mueller report.

The performance was titled, “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts.”

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski praised the performance.

Scarborough said, “If you’re not going to read it, they are.”

Brzezinski said, “That’s good. That was the star-studded cast.”

Scarborough said, “I think that’s great. And my goodness, if people aren’t going to read it, why don’t we have Robert Mueller read it as well.”

Brzezinski said, “That was in New York City last night, a live performance reading of passages from the Mueller report. “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts,” adapted and condensed portions of the special counsel’s 448-page report on his investigation. Annette Bening narrated the live one night only performance, and John Lithgow and Kevin Kline took center stage as Trump and Mueller respectively.”

