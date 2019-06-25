Durbin: Border Situation Is Trump’s Fault — ‘Look at His Record’

Tuesday, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) blamed President Donald Trump for the situation at the border with alleged mistreatment of migrant children.

Durbin said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to “make no mistake” and look to Trump’s record to understand the conditions on the border are the president’s responsibility.

“Look at his record,” Durbin remarked. “First, he started us with the Muslim travel ban, then he eliminated the DACA program, protecting 790,000 people, then he said no protection for those under temporary protected status, then they took 2,880 children, infants and toddlers away from their parents and tossed them in a bureaucratic sea, and now he’s calling for mass arrest. It’s the president, make no mistake.”

He added, “Ultimately, it’s the president’s responsibility.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent