Graham: House Subpoenaing Mueller Will ‘Blow Up in Their Face’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted that the House subpoenaing Special Counsel Robert Mueller will “blow up in their face.”

Graham said, “Well, bottom line is, after all of your looking and all the time you had and all the money you spent, did Trump collude with the Russians? No. Do you stand by your report? Yes. Did you turn it over to the attorney general to decide about obstruction? And the attorney general said I did, and I’m not going to revisit it. So, it is case closed for me. So, they can do anything they want to in the House, and I think it’ll blow up in their face.”

