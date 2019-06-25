MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Trump Is the ‘Republican George Wallace’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network host Joy Reid compared President Donald Trump to segregationist Democrat Alabama Governor George Wallace.

While discussing Trump’s Make America Great again slogan, Reid said, “I hear make America a country that, in the 1950s, meant white Christian men had dominion over everyone else. That’s exactly what it means when I hear it. It’s George Wallace. He’s just Republican George Wallace and that message has been resonant and actually has been potent for a very long time.”

”David Duke used that message when he ran for governor of Louisiana; George Wallace obviously used it and he had a pretty good chunk of the — at the time the Democratic Party. Richard Nixon used it. It’s a common message because you just do have a certain quarter, maybe a third of the country that does not like the idea that we’re becoming a more multiracial society. Where women have a lot of asserted rights and where they’re not on top.”

