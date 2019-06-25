Psychologist Dr. Robert Epstein: Big Tech Can ‘Shift Upwards of 15 million Votes with No One Knowing They Have Been Manipulated’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” psychologist Dr. Robert Epstein explained how a recently released Project Veritas undercover video, which shows Google executive Jen Gennai proclaiming the tech giant she works for is determined to prevent the re-election of Donald Trump, verified what he has concluded from his research.

Epstein, a senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson it confirmed that Google could influence votes and is willing to do so.

“I’m not surprised in the least,” Epstein said. “It confirms in glowing terms, or in very ugly terms if you want to look at it that way, that Google not only has the power to shift opinions and votes on a massive scale but they exercise this power. This is what I measure in my research. So, I can tell you fairly precisely how many votes they can shift. I can tell you fairly precisely how many votes they shifted in 2018.”

Carlson asked Epstein how that wasn’t “hacking” an election, to which Epstein said there was no regulation preventing it and estimated Big Tech could sway 15 million votes.

“It is not ‘hacking an election’ right now because Google and similar companies like Facebook are completely unregulated in the United States,” he replied. “So, they can do whatever they please. And if they all work together in 2020 to support the same presidential candidate, which is very likely – and probably it will be a candidate that I support, by the way – they can shift upwards of 15 million votes with no one knowing they have been manipulated and without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace.”

Epstein went on to explain the measures he is developing to monitor tech companies’ efforts to influence politics.

