Rosie O’Donnell Backs Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 Bid — ‘She Knows How to Handle That Baby in the White House’

Monday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live After Show,” Rosie O’Donnell said she is supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

O’Donnell said, “Warren is my choice.”

She added, “We need a leader. We need a leader, and she’s been leading. Every time she opens her mouth, she gets more respect. Because she has plans for everything, she knows what she’s doing. And I think she knows how to handle that baby in the White House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN