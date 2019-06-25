Rosie O’Donnell Backs Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 Bid — ‘She Knows How to Handle That Baby in the White House’

PAM KEY

Monday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live After Show,” Rosie O’Donnell said she is supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

O’Donnell said, “Warren is my choice.”

She added, “We need a leader. We need a leader, and she’s been leading. Every time she opens her mouth, she gets more respect. Because she has plans for everything, she knows what she’s doing. And I think she knows how to handle that baby in the White House.”

