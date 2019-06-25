Schiff: Mueller ‘Deeply Reluctant to Come Testify’ – His Staff Will Also Testify

While speaking with CNN on Tuesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is “deeply reluctant” to testify before Congress, but “has agreed to respect” the Congressional subpoena. He also stated that Mueller’s staff will testify in executive session.

Schiff said, “I don’t think the special counsel’s office considers it a friendly subpoena. He was, and is, deeply reluctant to come testify. But nonetheless, he has agreed to respect the subpoena.”

Schiff added, “There’s time also allotted for executive session after Mueller testifies, that will be with his staff.”

