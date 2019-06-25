Senate GOP Conference Chair Barrasso: Trump Can Strike Iran Without Congressional Approval

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) stated that under the War Powers Act, President Trump has the power to launch strikes against Iran without Congressional approval.

Barrasso said, “I think, under the War Powers Act, the president has that authority, but I think the president has also shown he wants to continue with maximum pressure without military action.”

Host Poppy Harlow then asked, “Are you comfortable with this president, or any president launching an attack on Iran without consulting Congress first?”

Barrasso responded, “I think any president would have that authority under the War Powers Act, especially if we are attacked.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett