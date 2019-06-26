AOC on Dem Debate: Like High School Kids Who Didn’t Seem to Read the Book

Wednesday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said “some folks” during the MSNBC Democratic candidates’ debate were like high school students who “didn’t seem like they read the book.”

Partial transcript as follows:

OCASIO-CORTEZ: I think sometimes with the debate stage this big, it can kind of seem like a high school classroom, and so there are some folks that, like, didn’t seem like they read the book, and then they got called on. And then —

COLBERT: Anybody in particular?

OCASIO-CORTEZ: “You know, you kind of like— it depends on the question. So— so they’ll answer the question or they’ll get called on, and I don’t think some candidates thought that they were going to get called on, on a certain question. And they’ll be like, “Yes, the hero was courageous and the protagonist of the story.