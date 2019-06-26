Castro: My Government Healthcare Plan Would Cover Abortion

During Wednesday’s presidential debate, 2020 presidential candidate former HUD Secretary and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro (D) stated that his government healthcare plan would cover abortion.

Moderator Lester Holt asked, “All of you on stage support a woman’s right to an abortion. You all support some version of a government healthcare option. Would your plan cover abortion, Mr. Secretary?”

Castro answered, “Yes, it would. I don’t believe only in reproductive freedom, I believe in reproductive justice. And what that means is that just because a woman, or let’s also not forget someone in the trans community, a trans female, is poor, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have the right to exercise that right to choose. And so, I absolutely would cover the right to have an abortion.”

