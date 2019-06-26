Castro: On January 20, 2021, There Will Be a Dem President, House and Senate

Wednesday on MSNBC’s Democratic Candidates’ 2020 presidential hopeful former HUD Secretary and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro (D) said “on January 20, 2021 at 12:01 p.m., we will have a Democratic president and a Democratic House and Democratic Senate.”

Castro said, “I am the dad of a 10-year-old girl, Carina who is here tonight. The worst thing is that your child would be worried about safety in a place that is supposed to be safe. The answer is no, we don’t have to accept that. On January 20th, 2021 at 12:01 p.m. we will have a Democratic president and a Democratic House and Democratic Senate.”

He added, “The activists of Parkland, folks who have risen up across the United States and inspired so many people. We may not have seen legislative action, but we are getting closer. The House took a vote. In the Senate, if the decision is between 60 votes, a filibuster or passing common sense gun reform, I will choose common sense gun reform. I believe we can get that continue in 2021.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN