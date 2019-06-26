Chris Matthews: ‘The Winner Tonight’ Was Joe Biden

Wednesday while commenting on the MSNBC Democratic candidates’ debate, network host Chris Matthews said former Vice President Joe Biden was the winner of tonight’s debate because none of his rivals attacked the front-runner who will debate tomorrow.

Matthews said, “I think the winner tonight, though, was probably Joe Biden because to quote Sherlock Holmes ‘the dog wasn’t barking tonight.’ No one took on the Democratic front-runner the whole two hours. And I think that’s a big surprise. Anybody would have expected that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN