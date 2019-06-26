CNN’s Borger on Dem Debate: ‘The Left Wing of the Party Did Well’ – The Center, ‘Not as Well’

During CNN’s coverage of Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger stated that “the left wing of the party did well” during the debate, but the party’s center didn’t do as well.

Borger said, “I think the left wing of the party did well tonight, really well. But I think the center of the party, the Amy Klobuchars of the world, for example, Ryan, for example, I don’t think, not so well — not as well. I don’t think they — there was a little bit of reluctance, I think, on the part of moderates to sort of go full force on attack against the liberals.”

