Cory Booker: American Capitalism Is ‘Perverted’

This week on The New York Times’ “The Argument,” podcast, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said American capitalism is “perverted.”

Booker said, “The head of AEI, a guy named Brooks, talks about this fetishization of capitalism as an end unto itself and forgetting that it is a theory to get us to the higher ideal of more shared growth, better distribution of opportunity and resources. And we have so perverted the ideal of capitalism that now we tolerate policies that are allowing a new era of monopolization, of oligarchies.”

