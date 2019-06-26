De Blasio: Yes, Democrats Are For 70 % Tax Rates, Free College, Money Is in the ‘Wrong Hands’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s Democratic Candidates’ Debate, 2020 hopeful Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio said the Democratic Party has to fix income inequality with a “70% tax rate on the wealthy” and free college for young people.

De Blasio said, “We have been addressing income inequality in New York City by raising wages by raising benefits and putting money back in the hands of the people with $15 minimum wage, paid sick days, pre-k for all. Things that are making a difference in people’s lives. What we are hearing in the first round is that battle for the heart and soul of our party. I want to make it clear. This is supposed to be the party of working people. Yes, we are supposed to be for 70% tax rate on the wealthy. Yes, we are supposed for free college, free public college for young people.We are supposed to break up big corporations when they are not serving our democracy.”

He added, “This Democratic Party has to be strong and bold and progressive. In New York, we have proven that we can do something very different and put money back in the hands of working people. Every time you talk about investing in people and their communities, you hear folks say there is not enough money. What I say every time, there is plenty of money in this world, there is plenty of money in this country, it’s just in the wrong hands. Democrats have to fix that”

