Dem Rep. Himes on Mueller Testimony: ‘I Would Not Expect to Learn a Lot New’

In an interview Wednesday on CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) commented on former FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s forced testimony before Congress coming next month.

Himes cautioned that he does not “expect to learn a lot new” in the upcoming testimony based off of Mueller’s previous statements that his report is his testimony.

“My colleagues are going to spend a day trying to get him to say things outside of the report, and I think he’s unlikely to do that,” Himes told host Kate Bouldan.

A surprised Bouldan followed up, “You’re going in not expecting to learn anything new?”

“I would not expect to learn a lot new,” Himes replied. “If you know Bob Mueller, you know that of all the people in Washington this is a man who means what he says and says what he means. So, I would be shocked if he goes too far from the language of the report.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent