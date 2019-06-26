Inslee: ‘The Biggest Threat to the Security of the United States Is Donald Trump’

During Wednesday’s presidential debate, 2020 presidential candidate Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) stated that “The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump.”
Moderator Chuck Todd asked the candidates what is the “greatest geopolitical threat to the United States right now?”
Inslee responded, “The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump.”
